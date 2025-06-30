Antisemitic stickers, graffiti discovered around Hyde Park neighborhood, Chicago police say

The Chicago Police Department issued a community alert Monday for four instances of antisemitic vandalism in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

In each incident, people have either placed stickers or scrawled graffiti with antisemitic phrases on various surfaces — including a mailbox, a stop sign, Amazon lockers, and an emergency bell. The University of Chicago has emergency phones set up around the Hyde Park community — police did not specify if the "emergency bell" they mentioned was one of them.

The vandalism was found at the following times and locations:

2:41 a.m. Monday, June 23, in the 5100 block of South University Avenue.

10:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, in the 1300 block of East 54th Street.

8:57 p.m. Sunday, June 29, in the 1200 block of East 53rd Street.

11:25 a.m. Monday, June 30, in the 1500 block of East 55th Street.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-073.