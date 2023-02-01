Antioch Tractor Supply employees help care for newborn baby goat

Illinois Tractor Supply employees help care for baby goat

Illinois Tractor Supply employees help care for baby goat

Illinois Tractor Supply employees help care for baby goat

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's more than farm equipment at your local Tractor Supply. Sometimes you can get emergency help.

Photos from Tuesday show a store in Antioch, Illinois, where a newborn baby goat was in the break room.

A local farmer couldn't find their emergency vet, so they drove the "kid" to Tractor Supply.

A quick-thinking employee rigged up a heating lamp to keep him warm and managed to give it milk.

The baby goat is named Hal after Tractor Supply's CEO.