Watch CBS News
Local News

Antioch Tractor Supply employees help care for newborn baby goat

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois Tractor Supply employees help care for baby goat
Illinois Tractor Supply employees help care for baby goat 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's more than farm equipment at your local Tractor Supply. Sometimes you can get emergency help.

Photos from Tuesday show a store in Antioch, Illinois, where a newborn baby goat was in the break room.

A local farmer couldn't find their emergency vet, so they drove the "kid" to Tractor Supply.

A quick-thinking employee rigged up a heating lamp to keep him warm and managed to give it milk.

The baby goat is named Hal after Tractor Supply's CEO.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 5:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.