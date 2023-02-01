Antioch Tractor Supply employees help care for newborn baby goat
CHICAGO (CBS) – There's more than farm equipment at your local Tractor Supply. Sometimes you can get emergency help.
Photos from Tuesday show a store in Antioch, Illinois, where a newborn baby goat was in the break room.
A local farmer couldn't find their emergency vet, so they drove the "kid" to Tractor Supply.
A quick-thinking employee rigged up a heating lamp to keep him warm and managed to give it milk.
The baby goat is named Hal after Tractor Supply's CEO.
