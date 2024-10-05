Suburban Chicago man charged with theft for stealing boat, attempting to sell parts

Uni. Antioch, Ill. (CBS) — A Lake County man was arrested and charged on Friday for stealing a boat and trying to sell its parts.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a victim reported the theft of his 1995 Regal Valanti boat, stolen from a business in the 26900 block of West Grass Lake Road in Unincorporated Antioch. The boat was on a trailer and parked outside the business for winterization.

After reviewing footage from nearby Flock safety cameras, a deputy spotted the victim's trailer being towed by a white GMC pickup truck, but the license plate was not visible.

Then, on Friday, a marina in the 25500 block of Route 173 reported a suspicious incident of a man attempting to sell them an outboard engine for a price far below its market value.

Upon reviewing the marina's surveillance footage, the investigating deputy recognized the same white GMC pickup from the boat theft and identified the man selling the engine as Barry J. Hackleman, 54, of Unincorporated Antioch.

Later that evening, the deputy spotted Hackleman's pickup driving near Route 173 and 3rd Avenue. The deputy made a U-turn to initiate a traffic stop, but Hackleman pulled into a nearby business and parked. As the deputy approached, Hackleman walked away from his vehicle and toward the deputy, the office said.

While speaking with Hackleman, deputies discovered the engine from the stolen boat in the bed of Hackleman's GMC. When questioned, Hackleman refused to reveal the location of the victim's boat. After checking several locations, it was unable to be located.

The victim arrived at the scene and recovered his boat's engine and other property stolen from the boat.

Hackleman was charged with two counts of theft. He was already on pre-trial release for battery. The State's Attorney's Office is filing a petition to revoke his release.

Hackleman was to appear in court Saturday morning.