More than 50,000 AI-generated child sexual abuse images found at Antioch home, officials say

A 42-year-old man was arrested after investigators said they found more than 50,000 images and videos of AI-generated child sexual abuse material at his home in unincorporated Antioch, Illinois, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Mark Hansen was charged with 13 felony counts of obscene depiction of a purported child. Officials said additional charges are anticipated.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office investigated in the 41100 block of North Lincoln Avenue and executed a warrant Thursday. Officials said Hansen created the material, which depicts minors in sexual acts.

Numerous electronic devices were seized from Hansen's home and are undergoing forensic analysis, the sheriff's office said. Investigators are working to determine whether any of the images depict real children.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office intends to file a petition to detain Hansen while he awaits trial.