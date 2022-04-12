Anti-Cruelty Society's annual BARK fundraiser returning to the lakefront on May 21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Anti-Cruelty Society's annual BARK event is coming back to the lakefront for the first time since the pandemic started.

BARK – formerly known as BARK in the Park or BARK from the Heart – raises money for the Anti-Cruelty Society's animal rescue efforts. It's typically their biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year's BARK will be on May 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Soldier Field. It will include dog-friendly demonstrations, canine agility courses, product samples, dog massages, and family-friendly crafts.

Animal lovers and their dogs can spend the morning raising money and awareness for the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Registration is $10 for children and $40 for adults.

This year's event is dedicated to the memory of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was a lifelong animal lover known for her commitment to care for homeless animals.