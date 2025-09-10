Anthony Rizzo's Cubs jerseys in high demand after his retirement announcement

Demand for Anthony Rizzo's Cubs jerseys soar following his retirement announcement

Anthony Rizzo made the announcement on Wednesday that he will retire as a Chicago Cub.

A special celebration will be held this weekend, honoring his career planned at Wrigley Field during Game 2 of the Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Fans wasted little time rushing and getting their Rizzo jerseys.

When the Cubs sign a star player, the press heats up at Sports World Chicago. Jersey orders are coming in fast for one name and one number—not a rookie, but a retiree.

The Cubs said Rizzo will make it official at Wrigley on Saturday and retire as a Chicago Cub—the team he played with for 10 years and led in 2016 to a curse-breaking World Series win.

Store manager for Sports World Chicago, Julius Murga, said Rizzo jerseys always sell, but especially on Wednesday.

"As Chicagoans, as Cubs fans, this is great for us," he said. "You know, he's going to be retiring as a Cub, and he's also going to be an ambassador, so he's going to be a Cub even after his retirement."

Even though Rizzo left for the Yankees, Cubs fans are ready to welcome him home.

"I was near tears this morning. My eyes were watering a lot. It means a lot, and happy to have him back," one fan said.

"I got my Rizzo jersey, and I'm so happy that he's retiring as a Cub," another fan said.

Rizzo may retire, but he'll be a Cub for life.

"That only solidifies himself as one of the greatest Cub players of all time."