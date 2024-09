Another sunny and warm day in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another sunny day is ahead in Chicago.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday and climb to the upper 80s by Wednesday.

A cold front moves in Thursday night, bringing scattered showers into Friday.

A temperature drop is ahead for the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.