Another hot day before rain relief on Friday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One more day of low humidity is ahead before conditions change for the weekend.

Thursday will be sunny and dry with highs near 90 degrees.

By Friday morning, there's a chance for showers and storms which wrap up by the morning rush. By the afternoon, it will be mainly dry and humid in the 80s.

A warm and humid for the weekend.

Highs cool off to the 70s next week with chances for showers and thunderstorms.