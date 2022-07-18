Annual blood drive to honor memory of 15-year-old cancer patient AnaVictoria Segoviano

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The American Red Cross is honoring the legacy of a young cancer patient from Berwyn.

AnaVictoria Segoviano, 15, lost her battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2017. She required several blood transfusions while she was being treated.

Now her family is paying forward the help they got, by partnering with the Red Cross to host an annual blood drive.

At a blood drive at the Red Cross headquarters in Chicago on Sunday, Segoviano's father said just one donation can make a huge difference.

"At the end of the day, I want people to understand that this makes a huge difference for people who are young, old, and saves real lives," Alex Segoviano said.

The Red Cross said they're currently struggling with a major blood shortage, and are asking anyone who can, to donate.

You can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

The Red Cross said all blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.