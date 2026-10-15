Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers joins Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 3 nights performing "Fandango"

Anne Akiko Meyers is joining the Chicago Symphony Orchestra starting Thursday night for three-performances of Arturo Marquez's concerto "Fandango."

Meyers spoke with CBS News Chicago about her performance but also her ties to Chicago – which is where her father is from – as well as her work with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and an upcoming project with rock band Aerosmith.

Her performances of "Fandango" with the CSO begin Thursday, Oct. 15 and continue through Saturday, Oct. 17. The piece is inspired by the Spanish dance of the same name and its musical evolution through the new world. Marquez composed the piece specifically for Meyers to perform.

The performances will be conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero.

Tickets are available on the Chicago Symphony Orchestra website.