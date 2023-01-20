Watch CBS News
Animal Care and Control hosting winter adoption event Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago animal care and control is giving you a little extra incentive to adopt a dog or cat.

It's hosting a winter adoption event Saturday with hot chocolate and cookies.

Head to 2741 S. Western from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. to meet adoptable dogs and cats.

All adoption fees will be waived.

To see some of the animals available right now - head to petharbor.com/chicago.

