Animal Care and Control hosting winter adoption event Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago animal care and control is giving you a little extra incentive to adopt a dog or cat.
It's hosting a winter adoption event Saturday with hot chocolate and cookies.
Head to 2741 S. Western from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. to meet adoptable dogs and cats.
All adoption fees will be waived.
To see some of the animals available right now - head to petharbor.com/chicago.
