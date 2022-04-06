'Get the f*** back!': Angry Montclare resident shouts as carjackers rob his girlfriend

'It can just happen at any moment'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: He jumped into action as a carjacker targeted his girlfriend as she came from work and the frightening incident on Chicago's northwest side caught on camera.

CBS 2's Steven Graves is in Chicago's Montclare neighborhood where he spoke exclusively to the victim and that man who tried to intervene.

The victim, a woman in her 30's, said it's normally a quiet neighborhood. She did not want to go on camera, but her boyfriend who witnessed this carjacking described the terror that unfolded in front of their home."

"I noticed that he had a gun pointed at her," he said. "And that's when I became a bit more louder and frantic. It was like a dream that I could not control. I wish that upon nobody."

"Get away! Someone call the police!" he yelled. "Get the f**k back! Get the f**k back!"

Mike, who only wanting to give his first name out of safety concerns, first watched from the front door. His girlfriend was coming from work and targeted for her Nissan Altima as she parked it on Wrightwood and Nordica at 5:30 Tuesday evening.

You see her back up as she stares at the gun. Her cat in the front seat of the car.

"I didn't want to get in front of the gun, I just wanted to act," he said.

Thankfully, they were not hurt and the cat was also rescued, as the carjacker sped down an alley. The couple is now emotionally wrecked.

"It was very scary and messed up feeling."

Carjackings are rare here in the Montclare neighborhood. Chicago police data shows only nine since 2003. The most recent was almost a year ago.

But with numbers growing many neighborhoods are suffering throughout the city. Carjacking totals through the end of March over the past three years are climbing.

CBS 2 found 425 this year compared to 195 during the same timeframe in 2020.

"The moment you have a guard down, it can just happen at any moment," Mike said.

The victim's message to people after all of this: Stay vigilant. She never expected this to happen to her. No one is in custody. The couple tells Steven it happened so fast, they did not get a description of the suspect, other than he was wearing a grey and red hoodie and a mask.