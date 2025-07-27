Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark sit out game as Sky lose to Fever

Kelsey Mitchell hit seven 3-pointers and scored 35 points and the Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky 93-78 in a marquee matchup on Sunday that was missing stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Clark missed her fourth-straight game for Indiana with a groin injury and has only played in half of the team's games and Reese was out for her second straight for the Sky with a back issue.

Aliyah Boston had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Fever (14-12), who have three double-figure wins over Chicago this season. Makayla Timpson had 14 points off the bench and Aari McDonald added 10.

Mitchell had her 100th career 20-point game, second in franchise history behind Tamika Catchings, and her ninth 30-point game. She also picked up her 200th career steal and the Fever turned 23 turnovers into 31 points.

Rachel Banham had six 3s and 26 points for the Sky (7-18). Kia Nurse added 14 points, Rebecca Allen 13 and Kamilla Cardoso 12 with 12 rebounds.

The Fever had a 16 point lead early in the fourth quarter cut to six with less than five minutes to go but Mitchell responded with a 3-pointer and a couple of free throws to end the threat.

Indiana closed out the first quarter on an 18-2 run to lead 26-13. Mitchell had 13 points and the Fever had 14 points off nine Chicago turnovers.

The lead reached 16 points in the second quarter before the half ended at 51-39.

Chicago got off to a quick start in the third quarter, pulling within 56-55 at the midway point on consecutive jumpers by Nurse. Mitchell responded with a 3 and a layup before consecutive baskets by Timpson pushed the lead to 65-55. Lexie Hull's buzzer beater made it 75-61 entering the fourth quarter.