Andrew Vaughn ready to take on White Sox first base role

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

GLENDALE Ariz. (CBS) – For the first time since 2013, Jose Abreu will not be the White Sox regular first baseman.

It looks like Andrew Vaughn will get the first crack at filling those big shoes.

After playing most of his first two seasons out of position in the outfield, mostly in left, Vaughn is excited to get back to a more natural spot for him on the diamond.

"It's what I've played for so many years," Vaughn said. "I've always been an infielder. Learning the outfield was definitely tough. It was different, different part of the game. It's completely opposite from the infield."

Vaughn is playing first and batting fifth for the Sox in the team's Cactus League opener on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Cubs also play at 2 p.m.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 5:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

