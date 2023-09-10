Andersonville businesses vandalized by group of 10 to 15, police say

Andersonville businesses vandalized by group of 10 to 15, police say

Andersonville businesses vandalized by group of 10 to 15, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday was a busy day for Andersonville businesses as some were left cleaning up after being vandalized overnight.

At least two businesses were damaged along Clark Street.

On one at least seven windows were boarded up after being broken overnight.

Chicago Police say just after 10 Saturday night the AT&T store at Carmen and Clark was left defaced. Remnants of spray paint were left behind after crews tried to clean up early Sunday morning.

Then after 10:30 p.m., the Chase Bank at Winona and Clark was hit. All the windows were broken, and spray paint also covered the exterior.

Police say a smoke grenade was thrown inside one of the businesses.

A long-time employee at a nearby business said they were about to close when they saw what appeared to be a large group of teens wearing ski masks vandalizing property. It was a shock at first, but then they reacted by barricading themselves inside and closing shutters to keep their business from being hit.

Chicago Police say it was a group of 10 to 15 men and women between the ages of 18 and 25. All wore dark clothing and ski masks.

No arrests have been made.