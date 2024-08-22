Amtrak train hits pedestrian in Chicago western suburbs, Metra BNSF line disrupted

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Trains on the Metra BNSF line were halted Thursday afternoon after an Amtrak train that uses the same tracks struck a pedestrian.

Both inbound and outbound BNSF Metra trains were halted near the Harlem Avenue stop in Berwyn. Metra and Amtrak trains run on the same tracks owned by the BNSF Railway.

It was not immediately learned how the person ended up on the tracks, or how quickly they were injured.

Details about any Amtrak delays were not immediately available.

Metra was able to get trains back up and running quickly after the accident, but said to expect delays.

The BNSF Metra line runs between Chicago's Union Station and Aurora.

Fewer Metra commuters amid DNC

The accident Thursday happened amid what appears to be a drop in Metra commuters headed downtown this week—amid the Democratic National Convention.

Video from one of CBS News Chicago's producers on the BNSF Line showed only a few commuters and tons of empty seats.

Numbers from Metra confirmed that ridership is much lower this week. On Monday, which is typically a slow day for Metra, there were 33% fewer riders than norma systemwide.

On Tuesday, a weekday when seats are usually full, Metra ridership dropped nearly 50% compared to the previous six Tuesdays.