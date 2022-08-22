Amtrak on a hiring spree looking to fill 4,000 positions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are now 4,000 ways to be working on the railroad.
Amtrak is kicking off a massive hiring spree. It's looking to fill 4,000 positions, some based in Chicago. The jobs include management, finance, technology and customer service.
Many of the positions start at $21an hour. The company is hosting dozens of virtual career fairs in coming months. To find more information, go to careers.amtrak,com.
