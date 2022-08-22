Watch CBS News
Local News

Amtrak on a hiring spree looking to fill 4,000 positions

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Amtrak looks to fill 4,000 positions
Amtrak looks to fill 4,000 positions 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) --  There are now 4,000 ways to be working on the railroad.

Amtrak is kicking off a massive hiring spree. It's looking to fill 4,000 positions, some based in Chicago. The jobs include management, finance, technology and customer service.

Many of the positions start at $21an hour. The company is hosting dozens of virtual career fairs in coming months. To find more information, go to  careers.amtrak,com

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 5:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.