Amid historic drop in murders in Chicago, violence intervention groups credit collaborative efforts

Chicago showed signs of progress in the city's fight against crime in 2025, as police data showed homicides were down more than 29%, shooting incidents fell by 35%, shooting victims fell by 34%, and robberies dropped by 36%.

The city ended 2025 with 416 homicides, down from 587 in 2024, and the lowest annual total in the city since 1965.

Homicides have been on the decline for four consecutive years in Chicago, and leaders with violence intervention organizations on the South and West sides said it took a collaborative effort between police and multiple other programs to get guns off the streets.

"It's easy to say collaborate, but the other thing is really to do it," said Bradly Johnson, CEO of BUILD, a community violence prevention group in the Austin neighborhood.

Johnson said a coordinated effort to fight crime is what makes a difference. Organizations like his provide education, summer jobs, and workforce development programs throughout the city's neighborhoods.

"We have dedicated individuals, many who you'll see around here, who literally are from the blocks, from the neighborhood, who walked that path and are now pulling young people away and showing and demonstrating to them what are the opportunities that they have," Johnson said.

Andre Thomas, CEO of Integrity and Fidelity NFP, a community violence intervention group, said he's doing the same thing in Englewood.

"These young men need to know that it's another way," he said.

Thomas says he's been down the wrong path and wants to lead the way for the next generation.

"Because I walk that walk and I suffer some of the consequences of that walk, I understand now what's needed for somebody that's still trapped up in that cycle. Who better than me and people like me to come back into the community and talk?" he said.

He has a sign outside of his location that aims to inform young men about the reality of the consequences of violent crime.

"Before you think about pulling the trigger, first think about sitting in a bathroom for 23 hours for the next 50 to 75 years," he said. "If you go out there and pull that trigger right now, the setup is designed that you may go away for 70 years."

Both organizations said they're trying to change the phrase "hurt people hurt people" to "healed people are healing others."