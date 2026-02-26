Watch CBS News
American who served 11 years in prison for Bali "suitcase murder" due in court in Chicago

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Aunya Butler

/ CBS/AP

The man convicted in the 2014 Bali "suitcase murder" was expected in a Chicago courtroom on Thursday.

Federal authorities arrested Tommy Schaefer this week after he served 11 years in a prison in Indonesia for the premeditated murder of his then-girlfriend's mother on the tourist island.

Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the 2014 murder of Sheila von Wiese-Mack, the mother of Heather Mack, during a luxury vacation. Prosecutors said Schaefer and Mack conspired to kill Mack's mother to access trust fund money. They stuffed her body in a suitcase.

Schaefer was deported back to the United States from Bali International Airport this past Tuesday evening after serving his sentence and receiving a number of remissions for good behavior, said Felucia Sengky Ratna, head of the Bali Regional Office of the Directorate General of Immigration, in a statement.

Schaefer was arrested by federal authorities upon returning to the U.S. He is due in U.S. District Court Chicago on Thursday for arraignment.

A 2017 indictment unsealed in 2021 charged Schaefer and Mack with one count of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a U.S. national, and one count of obstruction.   

Mack is already serving a 26-year sentence in the U.S. for her role in the crime.

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

