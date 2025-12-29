American Airlines to add more than 100 departures from Chicago early next year

American Airlines announced Monday that it is adding 100 more departures from Chicago early next year as it continues its expansion at O'Hare International Airport.

The airline said it will expand this spring with more flights to five Florida airports just before spring break — Orlando, Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton, Pensacola, and Panama City. There will also be more fights to Las Vegas; Savannah, Georgia; Asheville, North Carolina; San Diego; and San Francisco — as part of an increase in service from O'Hare to 75 destinations this spring.

Boston, Cincinnati, and Dallas-Fort Worth will also see increased service at O'Hare.

American Airlines said next spring will be its largest spring schedule at O'Hare on record.

The expansion brings peak operations at O'Hare to mor than 500 daily departures in the spring — 30% more than last spring, American said.

The airline said it is also expanding summer seasonal service to Paris and Dublin.

"We're committed to rebuilding our Chicago hub to be stronger and more compelling for our customers, and our 2026 plans are both emblematic of that objective and an exciting way to end a year defined by bold growth and investment at ORD," American Airlines vice chair and chief strategy officer Steve Johnson said in a news release. "Our continued focus on Chicago during the next year — a year that we celebrate the centennial of American and our 100th year of service at ORD — will make our network even more attractive and continue to enhance the travel experience, improve reliability and introduce more premium options for our customers."