American Airlines flight from New York to Chicago blows out two tires at O'Hare International Airport

An American Airlines flight from New York blew out two tires while landing in Chicago at O'Hare International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said American flight 386 from LaGuardia Airport reported two blown tires after landing at O'Hare around 2 p.m.

American Airlines said all passengers were safely taken to the terminal by bus, and the plane was taken out of service for inspection.

No injuries were reported.

It was the second time in less than a week that a plane had a tire blow out at O'Hare.

On Thursday afternoon, a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Phoenix aborted its takeoff when it blew a tire. No injuries were reported.