United plane aborts takeoff at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after blowing tire

A United Airlines plane had to abort its takeoff at Chicago O'Hare Airport Thursday afternoon when it blew a tire.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United Airlines Flight 455 from Chicago to Phoenix had safely halted its takeoff at O'Hare after it blew a tire around 1:45 p.m.

All passengers deplaned onto the runway and were bused back to the terminal, the FAA said. The FAA did not report any injuries.

United released a statement, writing, "United flight 455 ended its takeoff roll after sustaining tire damage. Customers deplaned via airstairs and busses took them back to the terminal. We're arranging for another aircraft to take them to Phoenix later today."

United confirmed that no injuries were reported. They said there were 161 passengers and six crew members aboard at the time.

The FAA said it is investigating the incident.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Department of Aviation, Chicago police and Chicago fire officials for more information and are waiting to hear back.