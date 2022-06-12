Watch CBS News
Ambulance involved in crash en route to Skokie hospital; Patient later dies

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An ambulance rushing a critically ill patient to a Skokie hospital was involved in a nasty crash Saturday morning. 

The Skokie Fire Department said its ambulance had its sirens blaring when it slammed into a car near Gross Point and Golf Road. 

Paramedics performed CPR on the patient until another ambulance could arrive. 

The patient later died at the hospital. 

Police do not believe the crash contributed to the patient's death. 

No one else was hurt in the incident. 

June 12, 2022

