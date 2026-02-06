Watch CBS News
Amber alert issued for 2-year-old Saxon Clemons missing from Northwest Indiana

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing from Northwest Indiana. 

The Starke County Sheriff's Department issued the alert from North Judson for Saxon Clemons, 2, who was last seen on Thursday at 3 p.m. and is believed to be in "extreme danger," according to police. 

He was last seen wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. He has blond hair and blue eyes.   

Police said the suspect wanted in the 2-year-old disappearance is 44-year-old Dwayne Clemons. 

untitled-design-2026-02-06t063940-421.png

He was last seen driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Indiana license plate CRS242.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Starke County Sheriff's Department at 574-772-3771 or 911.  

