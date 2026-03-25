Alpha Schools, which uses AI instead of teachers for learning, is enrolling in Chicago for fall 2026

Would you send your child to a private school with no teachers and learning driven by AI? And would you pay to do so?

Alpha Schools, a private school that teaches students entirely using artificial intelligence programs, is now enrolling for classes in Chicago this fall.

The curriculum is unique. Each child is assigned a "guide" instead of a teacher. The kids learn from AI for one to two hours a day. When screen time is over, the guides lead the children in workshops from public speaking, to coding, to outdoor education.

It costs $55,000 a year to attend Alpha Schools. Officials said their classes rank in the top 15 nationally and their students grow, on average, 2.6 faster than peers on nationally informed MAP tests.

Currently they have 35 students interested and two enrolled for the next school year, starting in the fall of 2026. The school will be located in the Loop and is currently taking applications.