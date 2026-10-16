Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity vows to make sure suspect in University of Chicago sex assault is prosecuted

The fraternity where a sexual assault allegedly took place near the University of Chicago is vowing to make sure the suspect faces justice.

A 21-year-old woman has said she was sexually assaulted in a bathroom at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity early Sunday morning during a party. The fraternity house is just off campus.

The university said the person of interest has been identified, and that person is not a student or affiliated with the university, but has been banned from campus. A source with knowledge of the investigation told CBS News Chicago that the university has banned multiple people associated with the incident from the university. Those people, the source said, were also not students.

In a statement on Friday, the national office of Alpha Epsilon Pi said it "has always been very clear that sexual harassment and assault are 100% prohibited in our fraternity."

"If the allegations are true that a non-member entered our property and violated the law and our rules, we will do everything in our power to ensure he is held accountable through the judicial system," the fraternity said.

The fraternity said there is no evidence that its members were involved in the alleged assault, and claimed its members at the University of Chicago "immediately took appropriate and compassionate actions" when it learned about the attack.

"They shut down the event. They stayed with the victim and provided what aid and comfort they could until emergency responders arrived. They cooperated with the police's investigation and provided material evidence that may have ultimately helped identify a suspect," fraternity officials said.

The incident at the UChicago frat house comes amid the fallout from separate sexual assault allegations at the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell University, which is also raising questions about fraternity culture.

The National AEPi organization has told this chapter to pause all events and programs while they cooperate with the investigation. In a statement, the fraternity said, "The chapter hurts for the person who was the victim in this incident."

No charges have yet been filed against the person of interest.