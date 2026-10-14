Person of interest identified in sexual assault at University of Chicago frat house

The University of Chicago announced Wednesday morning that it has identified a person of interest in a sexual assault at a fraternity house this past weekend.

The university issued a community alert saying the person is not a student or affiliated with the university, but has been banned from campus.

In an earlier campus alert, the University of Chicago said at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, a woman who was not affiliated with the university was sexually assaulted during a party at the Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) fraternity house at 5625 S. University Ave., across the street from the west side of UChicago's Main Quad in Hyde Park.

Chicago police said the woman was 21 years old. She did not know her attacker, the university said.

When someone intervened, the unidentified suspect ran off, the university said.

Surveillance video in the area picked up someone matching the description running from the frat house, UChicago said.

A University of Chicago police officer on patrol was flagged down to respond, and UCPD arranged for the woman to be transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

UChicago's public notice about the report of the sexual assault encouraged others with knowledge of the incident to help identify a suspect. A person of interest has now been identified by way of witness statements and video evidence, all of which has been shared with the Chicago Police Department, the university said.