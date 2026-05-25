1 dead, all lanes blocked on westbound I-80 near Joliet after wrong-way crash

One person was dead, and all lanes of westbound Interstate 80 were blocked near Joliet around midday on Monday, after a wrong-way crash involving a car and a semi-trailer truck.

Illinois State Police said, around 11:15 a.m., a vehicle headed the wrong way on I-80 near the Briggs Street exit collided with a semi-tractor-trailer truck.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, and one of them was later pronounced dead.

Police said all lanes of I-80 were blocked on westbound I-80, and traffic was being diverted at the exit to U.S. Route 30.

Drivers can take U.S. 30 west from I-80 to U.S. Route 52 (Chicago Street) to get back onto westbound I-80 past the scene of the crash.