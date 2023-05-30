Activist, former Illinois State Sen. Alice Palmer dies at 83

CHICAGO (CBS) – Loved ones are remembering the women and activist who helped launch former President Barack Obama's political career.

Former Illinois State Sen. Alice Palmer died last Thursday. She served in the Illinois Senate from 1991 to 1997.

Palmer also served as an educator and associate dean at Northwestern University.

She ran for a U.S. House seat and supported Obama, then a political newcomer, to fill her state Senate seat.

Palmer was 83 years old.