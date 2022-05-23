Watch CBS News
Algonquin school bus driver gets prestigious national award reserved for teachers

By Marie Saavedra

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A first for School District 300 in Algonquin. 

On Tuesday, a bus driver gets the prestigious Blue Ribbon Society Award. It's usually given to teachers and others who work inside schools, so this was a first.

CBS 2 wanted to know what made Anthony Lewis so special and deserving. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra had the pleasure of talking to him to find out. 

