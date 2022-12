Algonquin residents reminded to leave out garbage, recycling bins today

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) -- If you live in Algonquin, make sure to put your garbage cans out.

The village is collecting trash and recycling Thursday ahead of the winter storm.

They're asking residents to place their containers at the curb by 7 a.m.