Algonquin, Evanston offering holiday light recycling programs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As you start decorating for the holidays, you might find not all of your lights work. Don't throw them out; recycle them.

Starting next week, the village of Algonquin will offer free holiday light recycling, from Nov. 21 until Jan. 18.

Just head to the Ganek Municipal Center at 2200 Harnish Drive, and put your unwanted lights in the marked containers during normal business hours.

This is only for holiday lights; no garlands, wreaths, or live greens, and no household light bulbs.

The city of Evanston also will hold a light recycling program from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31. Elgin is teaming up with Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County and Elgin Recycling.

Holiday lights can be dropped off at the Evanston Ecology Center, Levy Senior Center, or Robert Crown Community Center. Again, garlands, wreaths, live greens, and household light bulbs won't be accepted, just stringed holiday lights. For more information, call 847-448-4311, or visit elginrecycling.com.