Illinois state officials are investigating an "apparent cyberattack" on the Algonquin Dam on the Fox River in McHenry County.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the apparent cyberattack happened on Monday, and staff immediately took action to prevent any unauthorized access and keep the dam running.

State officials did not provide any further information on the nature of the cyberattack.

Illinois State Police, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, and the federal Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency were investigating.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said there was no indication the incident was connected to any other recent cyberattacks or outages across the country.