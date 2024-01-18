Alderpeople frustrated about poor conditions at Chicago migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concerns about the conditions inside the city's migrant shelters persist, as documents show the Johnson administration knew about the state of a shelter in Pilsen before the death of a 5-year-old asylum seeker who was staying there.

On the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 17, police said Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero was not feeling well. He was taken from the shelter near Cermak Road and Halsted Street in Pilsen to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, the Latino Caucus of the City Council met to discuss what to do about the conditions inside shelters like the one in Pilsen.

"What's very frustrating as a legislator who an appropriator – that we don't have the details," said Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), "and that's the one thing that really frustrates me about this administration thus far is the lack of transparency."

Villegas told CBS 2 after the caucus meeting that the city began to investigate the Pilsen shelter – and the conditions inside – immediately after Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) raised concerns back on Oct. 28.

That was before Jean Carlos died.

Documents obtained by CBS 2 from a nonprofit organization called FOIA Bakery show that conversation.

On Oct. 28, Ald. Lee raised concerns over six issues - insufficient bathrooms, exposed pipes with raw sewage, cockroach infestation, a possible outbreak of illness with many people being sick, insufficient provision of meals and water, and poor and disrespectful treatment of migrants by shelter staff at the Halsted Street facility.

Brandie Knazze, the commissioner of the city's Department of Family and Support Services, responded seven minutes after Lee emailed Oct. 28 - asking for more information.

But migrants who are living at shelter claim conditions have not improved. They still report sickness, bad food, and overcrowding.

This is one reason why volunteers keep coming to help across the street.

"Not good," said volunteer Chris Gerardi of the Downers Grove Community Church. "Not enough supplies; not a good, great amount of food; you know, very little shower capability, toilets, things like that. The basics are really missing here."

Ald. Lee told us in a statement that though she was appreciative of the administration's prompt initial response, she is still concerned about the conditions at the Pilsen shelter.

She is and others are calling for continued transparency from the administration of Mayor Brandon Johnson – which has not responded to CBS 2's request for comment.