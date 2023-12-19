More sick migrants at Chicago shelter where a 5-year-old died

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's new information about the conditions inside a Chicago migrant shelter, run by the city, where a little boy was living before he died.

At least six people have been taken to the hospital from that shelter in Pilsen over the past few days -- mostly children.

The Chicago Department of Public Health started raising flags about chickenpox cases in migrant shelters on December 4.

Still -- video from inside the shelter shows beds lined up against each other. No isolation as more and more asylum seekers are getting sick.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said migrants are coming to Chicago sick. Volunteers said that's not the point.

"The people who are coming out or notably, unwell, a lot of coughing, a lot of kids, kind of buggery green stuff in their eyes a lot of running noses people, visibly shaken, and underdressed."

Britt Hodgdon has been helping migrants for months at police stations and now at the Halsted shelter.

She assists migrants outside, in the cold, because she said she and other volunteers have been denied access.

"We cannot approach the shelter. Favorite Staffing has some rules and has threatened the rest numerous times at numerous shelters."

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is a healthcare staffing firm. City data shows it's been paid $94 million in the past year to help with the crisis.

"People are still kind of living open air if you will in a shared space in the shelter. No isolation," Hodgdon said

A memo obtained by CBS 2 shows the Chicago Department of Public Health flagging varicella, chicken pox cases, inside shelters for new arrivals.

Five-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero was living at the Halsted shelter before he died. His cause of death is still unknown.

"He had a very high fever over 40 centigrades so that would be at least 104," Hodgdon said.

He had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance while a few blocks away is the Alivio Medical Center, ready to receive and help migrants, CBS 2 was told no one knew about them.

"We know where to find migrants. We knew the stations. We know shelters. You could do mass vaccination mass treatment and we're just not experiencing that," Hodgdon said.

CBS 2 asked the city about its protocol. It said that anyone with acute medical needs should be taken to the nearest emergency room.

The city said CDPH is on-site weekly that many migrants receive catch-up vaccinations but during scheduled appointments and that it is investigating to see if any changes need to be made.

The statement from the City of Chicago:

An investigation is ongoing and any changes to safety protocols for staff will be made based on the findings. Currently, physical health protocol in an emergency (i.e. chest pain, difficulty breathing, decreased responsiveness, confusion, unstoppable bleeding, severe pain, blue or unexplained pale skin), shelter staff are directed to call 9-1-1 and report any medical emergencies in line with the Critical Incident Reporting protocol. Shelter staff may also refer people to Cook County Health, FQHCs, Shelter Base Care (LCOs) for non-urgent care.

According to data collected from the City's landing zone, the Martinez Rivero family arrived in Chicago on November 30, and on that same day, underwent intake at the shelter at 2241 S. Halsted. According to the incident report, on December 17, the Martinez family left the shelter for part of the morning and early afternoon, returning at 2:32 p.m. Approximately 13 minutes later, shelter staff witnessed a medical emergency and immediately responded by calling 911, after which staff began administering first aid to the child.

Shelter staff performed chest compressions while waiting for emergency responders to arrive. Chicago firefighters and paramedics arrived shortly thereafter and immediately transported the child to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

This incident is not related to the three children taken to the hospital on Monday, Dec. 18. The child does not appear to have died from an infectious disease, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health, and there is no evidence of an outbreak at the shelter.

The CDPH team will continue to evaluate the situation. The cause of death is still being investigated.