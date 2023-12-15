CBS 2 Investigators: Chicago spent $138M so far on newly arrived migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators obtained records that show the city of Chicago paid out $138 million so far to vendors for the caring of migrants.

For everything from food to security.

The biggest expense: $93 million paid to the company named Favorite Healthcare Staffing. That's 68% percent of the total money spent.

CBS 2 previously reported they're helping the migrants at O'Hare.

What about the Brighton Park site at 37th and California which was supposed to be a tent camp for migrants?

So far, Chicago paid more than $985,000 for it to be built before it was finally shut down by Governor JB Pritzker's office because of contamination concerns with the land.

Much more on this breaking story on the CBS 2 news at 10.