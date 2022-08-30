Aldermanic exodus could have ramifications for future direction of city, expert says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) on Tuesday became the latest longtime Chicago alderman to announce he would not be running for reelection.

That means more than a fifth of the City Council is now either leaving or has already left mid-term.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, that trend could be significant for the future leadership of the city – depending on who replaces the City Council members, what the new alderpeople's priorities are, and whether they get along with whoever wins the mayoral race.

All 12 aldermen who have announced they are leaving are doing so for different reasons. Some, including Ald. Tunney, are not sharing what those reasons are.

One former alderman believes Mayor Lightfoot could be a factor.

Ald. Tunney, whose ward includes most of the Lakeview neighborhood, announced Tuesday that he would be retiring at the end of his term in 2023. Tunney, the city's first openly gay alderperson. He has been on the City Council since 2003, after Mayor Richard M. Daley appointed him to replace Ald. Bernard Hansen.

"I have always strived to do my best for the residents and businesses in the Lakeview community and have been honored by the remarkable opportunity to serve the residents of the 44th Ward for almost twenty years," Tunney said in a statement. "I am grateful for the trust they put in me to help lead Lakeview forward in ways that benefited residents, businesses and visitors, alike. I will continue to work tirelessly for the ward through my last day on the City Council. As I look ahead, I see so many great ways in which I can continue to give back to the city I love."

In making that announcement, Tunney became the latest to join in an aldermanic exodus that is arguably the largest since World War II.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) announced last week that she plans to retire next year.

Former Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) resigned earlier this month, and Lightfoot is still weighing candidates to replace her.

Ald. Harry Osterman (48th), and Ald. James Cappleman (46th) announced last month that they will retire in 2023.

Former Ald. Michael Scott (24th) stepped down in June, and already has been replaced with his sister, Monique.

Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) stepped down in February after he was convicted of federal tax charges, and has been replaced by Nicole Lee.

Ald. Carrie Austin (34th), who has been indicted on federal bribery charges, also has announced she's retiring at the end of her term.

Ald. George Cardenas (12th) likely will exit before the end of the year if, as expected, he is elected to serve on the Cook County Board of Review.

Three other alderpersons are giving up their City Council seats to launch bids to challenge Lightfoot next year, including Ald. Sophia King (4th), Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), and Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th).

"All of them were a complete surprise to me," Cappleman said of his colleagues who are leaving along with him. "Did not see it coming at all."

Cappleman represents Uptown and parts of Lakeview. The three-term, 69-year-old alderman says he himself is not seeking reelection because of a medical scare and age.

He said constituent pressure also plays a role to a degree.

"I'm not sure the way we view the role of an alderman is healthy for the city of Chicago," Cappleman said. "They believe I'm in charge of the police. They believe that I'm in charge of schools."

Meanwhile, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is seeking a second term next year and will face King, Sawyer, and Lopez. Kozlov asked political science professor Dick Simpson whether he thinks Mayor Lightfoot is a factor in the aldermanic exodus.

"I think there is – some of the aldermen complain for one reason or another about the mayor," Simpson said, "but I don't think that's primarily the reason."

Simpson, himself a former alderman, said the turnover will be significant in determining who holds the power in the Council Chambers. He said it also potentially will be significant in determining the direction of the city – even though he thinks North Side voters will replace the four outgoing moderate liberal aldermen – Smith, Tunney, Cappleman, and Osterman – with other moderate liberals.

"I think this will still be a critical election in Chicago," Simpson said. "It'll be a referendum on the Lightfoot era."

Simpson and Cappleman agree on one thing – change can be good.

"We do need to have new voices and new ideas coming into the Council," Simpson said.

"I'd like to see a big shake-up," added Cappleman.

There is also chatter that Ald. Tunney may end up running for mayor, but a spokesperson would not comment on that Tuesday.