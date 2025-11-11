Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez angrily confronts Gov. JB Pritzker in Little Village over taxes

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) got into a heated exchange on Tuesday with Gov. JB Pritzker and fellow Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) at a Veterans Day event in Little Village.

Sigcho-Lopez was seen telling the governor he wanted to "talk about what we need to do to help our people."

"What we need is a progressive income tax, a graduated income tax in this state," Pritzker said, referring to his failed 2020 attempt to amend the Illinois constitution to create a graduated income tax. "You know that I worked very hard to get that passed when I first got elected."

On a chilly Veterans Day some political heat unfolding between Ald Sigcho-Lopez, Ald. Michael Rodriguez & Gov. Pritzker. pic.twitter.com/RnXOwEeuSW — Chris Tye (@TVTye) November 11, 2025

The confrontation came as Sigcho-Lopez and his colleagues on the City Council are debating how to balance the city's 2026 budget. Mayor Brandon Johnson has proposed a number of new taxes that he said would target wealthy corporations, including a $21-per-employee monthly tax on large businesses.

The governor has said he adamantly opposes that tax, arguing it would discourage businesses from hiring more workers or moving into Chicago.

Sigcho-Lopez is a close ally of the mayor and has been a vocal supporter of Johnson's efforts to tax wealthy corporations.

As Pritzker started to walk away from Sigcho-Lopez, the alderman tried to stop him, saying, "Wait, one more second. No, no, no, no. One more second."

Rodriguez responded by shouting at Sigcho-Lopez, "This is my ward. This is my ward. Get out of my ward."

As Rodriguez and Illinois state Sen. Celina Vaillanueva tried to intervene and separate Sigcho-Lopez from Pritzker, Sigcho-Lopez asked the governor about Illinois State Police arresting protesters during demonstrations against the ongoing immigration enforcement operation in Chicago.

Later, Sigcho-Lopez and Rodriguez could be seen shouting at each other.

"Who are you protecting?" Sigcho-Lopez asked.

"What are you doing? Don't get in my face, dude," Rodriguez responded.

Sigcho-Lopez said he was pressing for the governor to pass an income tax surcharge on millionaires to give veterans and his families in his ward relief.

He said Rodriguez had no right to touch him when he was advocating for his constituents.

Rodriguez said he believes that the video speaks for itself.