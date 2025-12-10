Alden Estates of Barrington nursing home seeks donations for resident holiday giving tree

The Alden Estates of Barrington nursing home is looking to make sure the holiday season is extra special for its residents.

They're getting help from families, visitors, or anyone looking to give some extra holiday spirit, all starting with a small tree in the facility's lobby.

"There's several trees around here to get us in the spirit," said resident Karin Schmidt.

No matter the decorations that are put up or how some may dress up, it can be hard to feel festive at a place like a nursing home.

"We're getting older and it's like sometimes we feel forgotten," said Cathy Mallar, resident

However, at the Alden Estates, the holiday spirit hangs around like ornaments on a tree.

With numerous trees through the nursing home, one in particular is known as the "giving tree."

"The residents are asked what Christmas gifts they would like this year, and they are placed on the giving tree," Mallar said.

"Our resident giving tree is the most special to me, and I think everyone here," said operations director Katie Collins.

For years, Collins and the staff have put up the giving tree and taken down holiday wishes.

"We have visitors, family, just staff, even, who will come and take a tag. They'll fulfill that Christmas wish, and we hand those residents their gifts on Christmas Day," she said.

A gift for more than a hundred residents, with some wishing for a Chicago Bears scarf, sweaters, and even chocolate, specifically semi-sweet.

This year, thanks to a post on social media, the giving tree is receiving a lot of attention.

"Our receptionist is getting inundated with phone calls," Collins said. "People want to come in, and they're asking if the tree is still up. They want to fulfill the tags."

The tiny tree grows thanks to the acts of kindness.

"There's wonderful people out there," Judy said.

The nursing home still needs gifts for about 40 residents. Those who would like to help can contact the nursing home to express interest in participating.