Ald. Maria Hadden temporarily closes 49th Ward office due to threats

Ald. Maria Hadden's office in the 49th Ward has been temporarily closed due to threats of violence over her comments about the murder of a Loyola University student.

Hadden said those threats have targeted her, her family, and her staff.

The backlash comes after comments she made about the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman.

Critics have said Hadden was victim-blaming by suggesting the shooting was a "senseless wrong place, wrong time tragedy."

Hadden apologized and said she was not blaming Gorman.

She said she has received messages that include racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language, making it hard for her team to serve residents.

One witness said there were protests outside Hadden's office this week.

"Just loud, antagonizing some of the people that live around here. Some of them was coming down that sidewalk, and I just looked at them. You've got to be strong when you see stuff like that," Marshall Jenkins said.

The office is expected to reopen next week.