Ald. Gilbert Villegas to propose snowplow ordinance for sidewalks to City Council

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sick of shoveling? Then you're going to like the sound of this.

A new proposal would make it the City of Chicago's responsibility to clear snow from sidewalks.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported from City Hall where this measure will be introduced Wednesday.

If you are a property or homeowner in the City of Chicago -- it's your job to keep sidewalks, clear when it snows. This ordinance will change that.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) is behind the proposal.

It will be introduced during today's City Council meeting.

Villegas and those who support the ordinance say the city's current policy which results in a fine for property owners who don't follow it simply doesn't work.

He argues even when it does, one block might get cleared, but the next is left covered in snow. But under the new ordinance, the city would take over clearing snow-filled sidewalks.

If it passes, a new pilot program would begin in select neighborhoods to start things off.

