Alderman accused of threatening behavior resigning leadership posts Accused of bullying one colleague and threatening others during a contentious City Council meeting last week, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) announced Monday he is resigning as Mayor Brandon Johnson's floor leader and as chair of the Zoning Committee. CBS 2 was the only station to get video of what happened between Ramirez-Rosa and Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) last week.