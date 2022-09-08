Ald. Brookins to hold press conference to discuss next year's municipal elections

CHICAGO (CBS) – Ald. Howard Brookins Jr, (21st) is hosting a press conference with southside leaders to talk about next year's municipal elections.

The conference comes just one day after he announced his plans to retire at the end of his term.

Brookins released a statement Wednesday saying he's ready to hand the reins over to a new generation of leadership.

Brookins, who chairs the council's powerful transportation committee, has served his south side ward for nearly 20 years.