Watch CBS News
Local News

Ald. Brookins to hold press conference to discuss next year's municipal elections

/ CBS Chicago

Ald. Howard Brookins will hold press conference to discuss 2023 municipal elections
Ald. Howard Brookins will hold press conference to discuss 2023 municipal elections 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) – Ald. Howard Brookins Jr,  (21st) is hosting a press conference with southside leaders to talk about next year's municipal elections.

The conference comes just one day after he announced his plans to retire at the end of his term.

Brookins released a statement Wednesday saying he's ready to hand the reins over to a new generation of leadership.

Brookins, who chairs the council's powerful transportation committee, has served his south side ward for nearly 20 years.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 7:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.