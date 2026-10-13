Alcala's Western Wear in West Town is an iconic 3-generation family business celebrating Mexican fashion

Alcala's Western Wear has been a Chicago staple in West Town for more than half a century, run by one family who share their Mexican culture and roots through the business.

For Mani Alcala, the store has always been more than a place of business.

"This was our playground, you know," he said. "This was a place that, it wasn't just work, you know, it was like our second home."

He's the third generation to help run Alcala's Western Wear.

"Western wear is more than just fashion," he explained. "You know, it is definitely something that we all grew up with, and being Latino or being Mexicano, you know, seeing our fathers, our grandfathers, uncles put on their tejana, put on their boots before they go to work."

Portraits of his grandparents, who started the business in 1972, are front and center at the shop. Alcala's began as a men's clothing shop in the South Chicago neighborhood but moved to West Chicago Avenue two years later. The storefront eventually grew and inventory was dedicated to western wear.

"As our clientele grew and it was more of the Latino base, they started asking for clothes that they normally wear, you know, back home in Mexico. And my grandfather being from Durango, he said, you know what? That's exactly what we're gonna do," Mani said.

Alcala's offers a selection of 5,000 hats and 8,000 pairs of boots, and more. It's established itself as a Chicago western fashion destination for more than five decades.

"Western wear has its moments. You know, it never goes away and always has a way of coming right back," Mani said.

The store even has its own tailors to work directly with customers for the perfect fit.

Alcala's has even gained national recognition among celebrities and the New York Times.

"It's been such a glorious ride that I can't get enough of what we've been able to accomplish over the years," said Robert Alcala, Mani's father.

Robert said treating customers as family has been at the heart of his culture and the business.

"That's one of the things that my dad taught us over the years. Always be kind to the customers," he said.

Robert Alcala started working in the family business when he was 13. As the store looks toward celebrating 55 years in 2027, he hopes the legacy continues.

"We feel that our that the third generation are the ones who are going to reach that goal of maybe the 75th anniversary, maybe the 100th. But in the meantime, we'll take one step at a time and be grateful," he said.

And all the while, Alcala's will remain a place where the family proudly display their legacy and their Mexican culture.

"Us being Latino and Mexican and being able to speak Spanish and our heritage is nothing to be afraid of and not to be afraid to show who we are. And you'll always have a place. Tiene su casa con nosotros," said Mani.