Al Safa Academy in Rolling Meadows gets kids ready for Ramadan

Tuesday night marks the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and in Rolling Meadows one Islamic school has been busy giving back and getting kids excited.

Al Safa Academy is there to provide children with a little guidance, whether it's learning to drum or to pray.

"I remember being young and wanting to fast the whole day, and being so excited, and making it like one hour into the day," said Saima Ahmed.

Ahmed is one of the grown-ups at Al Safa who now help prepare the children for the month of Ramadan.

"It is really something to look forward to, especially that component of being together and worshipping God together," she said.

The school hosted its second annual Welcome Ramadan event. Parents like Mohammad Atif Hussain showed the kids how to give back to their community.

"We have things arranged here. We have some lentils here. We have rice. We have flour," he said.

"All of this food is going to the Khadijeh Center which is a center that supports single moms, single women who are suffering from difficult financial situations," said Ahmed.

Bags are full in minutes and ready to be picked up.

"So they help with the refugees and the underprivileged, so we really hope that this is a good beginning for them for the month of Ramadan," said parent Deeba Mahreen.

The kids learn from the pros and now they're ready for Ramadan.