Groundstop ripple effects continue even after airlines get their flights back on schedule.

For some passengers, the main issue is finding their lost luggage.

Bags circle the luggage carousel in O'Hare's Terminal 1, stacked to the side. Staff members say those bags were removed from flights to make space after the ground stop. Just a small fraction of the luggage needs to be reunited with the owners.

Though some are losing hope.

Nick Sanchez showed CBS News Chicago the spot on his Ukrainian Village porch where a courier took a photo of his bag late Saturday night after he was separated from it on a long-delayed trip back from San Francisco, where he'd spent nearly two weeks on a business trip.

But when he went to open the door, the bag was gone

"I think this is happening with a lot of people because, you know, we saw the mess," he said.

And he may be right.

When he posted on social media about his lost bag, he got photos of another one discarded in Lincoln Square, though the tags showed a different passenger and a different flight.

Sanchez says United Airlines told him it would be hand-delivered to his home, not realizing they were partnering with a third party—Trexity.

The Canadian company connects independent drivers to delivery jobs through an app, similar to systems like Uber and DoorDash.

"What airlines won't tell you is that when they do find your bag, they then basically subcontract it out to a third-party service for outside delivery," said travel editor Peter Greenberg.

Trexity sent Sanchez a message from their head of support explaining that their courier "failed to follow your specific instructions to call you upon arrival" and "That call could have made all the difference." They said the issue had been addressed with its courier operations team.

Sanchez says he has since spoken with a United representative and expects that he will be reimbursed for at least some of the cost of replacing his lost clothes, souvenirs and laptop — though he doubts he can find receipts for everything he lost.

In knowing what he knows now, he says he would've done things differently.

"I probably would've picked it up at the airport. I probably won't if this happens again. I probably won't do the delivery if that's how that works."

So what are you supposed to do to protect your own luggage?

Greenberg says it's important to keep your up-to-date contact information on the outside of the bag, and he recommends buying tracking devices like an Apple AirTag as well.