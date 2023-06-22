Chicago First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert with building heat
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight for much of the Chicago area.
Heat is building as we reach for the weekend, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
We're expecting hazy sun and temperatures in the middle 80s for Friday. We are expecting to reach 90 degrees on Saturday before the cool front arrives.
Rain chances are expected to increase by Saturday night and linger into Sunday.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 65.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 85.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 90.
SUNDAY: SHOWERS & STORMS. HIGH 85.
