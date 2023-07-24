Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert through Tuesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the shades handy
Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the shades handy 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wildfire smoke will be around through tomorrow, keeping an Air Quality Alert in place for much of the Chicago area.

cbsn-2023.png
CBS
smoke-forecast.png
CBS
bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like.png
CBS

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist is also watching the storm track for the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday.

headlines-with-future-radar.png
CBS

The Storm Prediction Center has us at a level 2 of 5 for the threat.

spc.png
CBS

TONIGHT: HAZY & WARM. LOW 70.

TUESDAY: HAZY & HOT. HIGH 90.

WEDNESDAY: GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 92.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 3:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.