Chicago First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert through Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wildfire smoke will be around through tomorrow, keeping an Air Quality Alert in place for much of the Chicago area.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist is also watching the storm track for the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center has us at a level 2 of 5 for the threat.
TONIGHT: HAZY & WARM. LOW 70.
TUESDAY: HAZY & HOT. HIGH 90.
WEDNESDAY: GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 92.
