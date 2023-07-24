Chicago First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert through Tuesday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the shades handy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wildfire smoke will be around through tomorrow, keeping an Air Quality Alert in place for much of the Chicago area.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist is also watching the storm track for the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has us at a level 2 of 5 for the threat.

TONIGHT: HAZY & WARM. LOW 70.

TUESDAY: HAZY & HOT. HIGH 90.

WEDNESDAY: GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 92.

