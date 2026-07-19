Air Quality Alert returns to Chicago with smoke from Canadian wildfires Sunday

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires was back to choking Chicago air on Sunday after a break for the first part of the weekend.

As of early Sunday morning, IQAir rated the air quality in Chicago second worst in the world, behind only Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, conditions were not nearly as severe as on Thursday, with the air quality index at 153 as of the 6 a.m. hour.

Nevertheless, this air quality ranking is in the unhealthy range, and an Air Quality Alert is in effect.

Anyone with asthma or heart disease, and anyone at all who is planning to spend a lot of time outdoors, is advised to take it easy, limit strenuous activity, and check air quality conditions before going out.

Plenty of people were seen trying to enjoy the nicer weather on Saturday before the smoke returned. Saturday started with sunshine, sending families to Chicago's beaches after a week of extreme heat and smoky skies.

But in the afternoon, rain came, along with another round of Canadian wildfire smoke. Changing weather eventually sent beachgoers scrambling for cover.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency emphasized that smoke levels can change throughout the day, so even if conditions look clear, air quality may not be. Smoke could also linger into Monday.

The Air Quality Alert is through midnight Sunday night.