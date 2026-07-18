Chicagoans, visitors enjoy clear weather before wildfire smoke returns Saturday night

A second round of wildfire smoke is set to arrive in the Chicago area Saturday night.

People made the most of the afternoon before the masks are back on.

The next wave of smoke comes just after the Chicago area avoided the risk of severe storms during the afternoon and only met with a short period of showers.

While the weather was enjoyable, families around Chicago experienced sunshine, music, and green flags, all welcoming swimmers to the 31st Street beach. Each person was looking for a chance to soak in the sun.

On this day, vendor Miguel Camacho Arreaga rang the bells alongside the speakers for the first time in days. He says that he was not out on Friday as the city was under a plume of wildfire smoke from Canada. Though he said business was slow to pick up, some families trailed behind him, grabbing ice cream after driving two hours from Indiana, making a stop in Chicago a family day trip.

"We had to get it. It's been great. The weather has been really awesome. She's been having the best day. So, had to get us some ice cream," said Jeremy Mazelie, visiting from Indiana.

Despite the weather whiplash over the past week, with at times very high temperatures, uncomfortable conditions, and then the intense smoke, not many people were looking for hydrotherapy. There were very few boats out on the water.

Storm clouds darkened the city skyline, rain coming down in sheets. Storms sent beachgoers searching for shelter at Oak Street. Lifeguards were flying the red flag and closing the beach.

Now the second round of wildfire smoke is making its way toward the city, forcing people back inside—a situation that left Mia Kimmons with a one-word review —"Bored."